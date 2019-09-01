Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $180.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $386.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.79. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $229.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.06.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 965.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

