Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.15. 433,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

