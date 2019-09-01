Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.87.

HPE stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,872,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,510,000 after buying an additional 19,172,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,074,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after buying an additional 7,230,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,728,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after buying an additional 2,463,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

