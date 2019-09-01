HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €75.83 ($88.18).

ETR HEI opened at €63.04 ($73.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

