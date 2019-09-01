Heico (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $160.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Heico to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.22.

NYSE:HEI opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Heico has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heico will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.34 per share, with a total value of $99,516.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,752.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 126.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 104.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

