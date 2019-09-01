Head to Head Review: Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) vs. Xilinx (OTCMKTS:XLNX)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sigma Designs and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Xilinx 29.19% 35.99% 18.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigma Designs and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Xilinx 0 12 11 0 2.48

Xilinx has a consensus target price of $118.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Xilinx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Designs and Xilinx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.12 -$120.04 million N/A N/A Xilinx $3.06 billion 8.59 $889.75 million $3.48 29.90

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sigma Designs does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Xilinx beats Sigma Designs on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

