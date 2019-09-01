Head to Head Comparison: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) vs. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 30.04% 14.31% 14.31% Laredo Petroleum 40.05% 15.59% 7.43%

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $15.94 million 5.18 $14.35 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $1.11 billion 0.53 $324.59 million $0.93 2.67

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Laredo Petroleum does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 0 6 3 0 2.33

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 103.83%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2018, it had assembled 120,617 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 238,167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

