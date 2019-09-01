Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.67 ($3.22).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFD. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

LON HFD traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 180.90 ($2.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The firm has a market cap of $360.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.82. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.56 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

