GYM Group (LON:GYM) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GYM. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GYM Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

LON GYM opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Thursday. GYM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $345.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. GYM Group’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

