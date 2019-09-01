GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $507.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Calder acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,347,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,374.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore B. Smith III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,854 shares in the company, valued at $378,890.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,092,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,574 and sold 20,789 shares valued at $239,080. 40.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 21.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 40.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

