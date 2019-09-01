GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE AVAL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 257,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,742. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 720,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 280.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 6.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.