Greggs (LON:GRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,880 ($24.57).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,888.33 ($24.67).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Wednesday. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,003 ($13.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61). The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,202 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,021.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 46.90 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 15,878 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,264 ($29.58), for a total value of £359,477.92 ($469,721.57).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

