Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €30.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.40 ($28.37).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

