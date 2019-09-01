Gnosis (GNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.77 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $14.28 or 0.00148549 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, Bitsane and ABCC. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $15.77 million and $9,214.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00221380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01338774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021996 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Kraken, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Bitsane, ABCC, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Poloniex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

