Gifto Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.55 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $11.55 million and $7.44 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CPDAX, Coinnest and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Upbit, Bibox, Kryptono, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, OKEx, Allbit, Bithumb, Binance, CPDAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

