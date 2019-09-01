Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.22.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

