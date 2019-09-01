Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a top pick rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.17. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.76.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

