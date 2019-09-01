Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Receives €77.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.10 ($89.65).

Several research firms have recently commented on FRA. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA FRA traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €75.98 ($88.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,286 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €72.92. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.