Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.60 Million

Analysts predict that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will post sales of $69.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $70.00 million. Fluent reported sales of $66.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluent will report full-year sales of $280.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $280.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $322.39 million, with estimates ranging from $321.97 million to $322.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Fluent had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Fluent stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 217,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,465. The stock has a market cap of $226.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 125,500 shares of company stock worth $381,970 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

