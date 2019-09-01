Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.97.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $150,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,650.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,474,670 shares of company stock valued at $192,747,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of FND traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 995,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,379. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

