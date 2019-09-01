First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) vs. Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Critical Analysis

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get First United alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First United and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 2 2 0 0 1.50

Trustmark has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than First United.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Trustmark pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First United and Trustmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $67.33 million 2.30 $10.67 million N/A N/A Trustmark $683.25 million 3.08 $149.58 million $2.21 14.79

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 15.36% 9.06% 0.78% Trustmark 21.20% 9.28% 1.10%

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trustmark beats First United on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.