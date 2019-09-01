FedoraCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $236.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $328,244.00 and approximately $236.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00676569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000688 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

