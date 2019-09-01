Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $252,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,396,972.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,141 shares of company stock worth $8,867,333. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

