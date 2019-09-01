Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fastenal by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 338,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 87.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 152.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 111.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 97.6% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 103,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 2,032,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,927. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

