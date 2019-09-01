Fanhua Inc (FANH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 19th

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of FANH opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANH. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research cut shares of Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

