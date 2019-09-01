Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Trading Down 11%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) shares dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.03, approximately 2,464,208 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,480,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

XOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.97 million, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

