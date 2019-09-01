Exosis Hits 1-Day Volume of $24,707.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Exosis has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Exosis has a market cap of $110,192.00 and $24,707.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,776.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.01758925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.83 or 0.02883829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00676569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00724396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00464641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008955 BTC.

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 419,476 coins and its circulating supply is 254,476 coins.

The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

