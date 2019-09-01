Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 304.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 743,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 209.0% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 309,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 203,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,211,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.