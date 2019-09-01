Evimeria Hits 1-Day Volume of $217.00 (EVI)

Evimeria (CURRENCY:EVI) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Evimeria has a total market cap of $28,714.00 and $217.00 worth of Evimeria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evimeria has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. One Evimeria token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00220538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.01324398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090210 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Evimeria Token Profile

Evimeria’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,279,936 tokens. Evimeria’s official Twitter account is @EvimeriaIO . Evimeria’s official website is evimeria.io

Buying and Selling Evimeria

Evimeria can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub.

