EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,789. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

