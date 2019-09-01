EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,239 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,969 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $71,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in EOG Resources by 388.1% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 59,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in EOG Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.19. 2,730,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

