Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Receives $10.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Encana alerts:

ECA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 20,853,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,408,070. Encana has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $629,000 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Encana by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encana by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Encana by 13,689.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,666,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581,600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Encana by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 34,570,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Encana by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,378,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.