Elrond (ERD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.43 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Elrond has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00221393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01322713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090216 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021747 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

