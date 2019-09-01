Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,340 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.97. 2,716,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $103.65 and a 12-month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

