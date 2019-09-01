Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. 1,422,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,829. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,124 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.