Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $80,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.19. 2,504,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,267. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $173.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.76 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.