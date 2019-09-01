Elastic (XEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.27 Million

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Elastic has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastic coin can now be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019547 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Elastic Profile

Elastic (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

