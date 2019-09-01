EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 233 ($3.04).

Several analysts recently commented on EIG shares. Peel Hunt lowered EI Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of EI Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

EIG stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 281.20 ($3.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,768,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. EI Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.40 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289 ($3.78).

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

