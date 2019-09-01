DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,800,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.