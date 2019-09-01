Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNKN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $5,027,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.