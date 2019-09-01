DRP Utility (DRPU) Reaches One Day Volume of $22,681.00

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One DRP Utility token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DRP Utility has a market capitalization of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.04866662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DRP Utility

DRP Utility (CRYPTO:DRPU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP . DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

