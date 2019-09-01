DraftCoin Price Down 4% This Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $155,151.00 and $136.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,655,958 coins and its circulating supply is 8,655,958 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

