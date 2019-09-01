Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFS. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Domtar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,276. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

