Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.07.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $1,267,664.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,394,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,603,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $933,367.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,302.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

