Docademic (MTC) Price Tops $0.0345 on Exchanges

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Docademic has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Docademic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN and LBank. Docademic has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Docademic Token Profile

Docademic (MTC) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com . The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Docademic is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

Docademic Token Trading

Docademic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, LBank, OKEx, Coinall, CoinBene, IDEX, DEx.top, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Docademic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Docademic using one of the exchanges listed above.

