DigitalPrice (DP) Price Tops $0.0069

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded down 45.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One DigitalPrice coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $136,778.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalPrice alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006829 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice (DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org . The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalPrice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalPrice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.