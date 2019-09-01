DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Receives $126.92 Average PT from Brokerages

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $123.63. 645,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2,267.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

