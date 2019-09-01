Diamond Platform Token Price Reaches $13.01 (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $40,132.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for $13.01 or 0.00133374 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.92 or 0.04754471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000240 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,719 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.