Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,148 ($28.07).

AAL stock opened at GBX 1,774.20 ($23.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,929.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,013.58. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, with a total value of £50,720 ($66,274.66). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,665 shares of company stock valued at $17,346,104 in the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

