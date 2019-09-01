DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $9,207.00 and $17,568.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 0% against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00323848 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007510 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

